PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Down 73.4% in February

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the February 13th total of 315,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 553,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE PHK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,686. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $7.18.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%.
About PIMCO High Income Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
