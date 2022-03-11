PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Down 73.4% in February

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the February 13th total of 315,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 553,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE PHK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,686. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $7.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 18,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 45,115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 726,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 497,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 76,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

