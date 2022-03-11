PIN (PIN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,706.00

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046439 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.92 or 0.06610087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,140.31 or 1.00011255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00041788 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.