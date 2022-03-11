Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.58. 2,068,754 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,577,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 113,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

