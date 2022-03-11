Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Shares Down 0.5%

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.65 and last traded at $29.65. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46.
About Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Bankshares (PNBI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.