Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Shares Down 0.5%

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.65 and last traded at $29.65. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company Pioneer Bank. The Pioneer Bank engages in the general commercial banking business. It offers banking and related financial services focuses primarily towards serving individual consumers, small to medium size commercial business, and the professional community.

