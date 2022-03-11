Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 168.2% from the February 13th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,829. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,629,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 344,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

