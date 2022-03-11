Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Up 327.6% in February

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 327.6% from the February 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE MAV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,772. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $12.98.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund (Get Rating)
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
