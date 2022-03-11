Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Up 327.6% in February

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 327.6% from the February 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE MAV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,772. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,046,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 68,923 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

