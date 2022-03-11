Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Acquires 1,830 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,237 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.32. 178,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,050,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $199.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.32.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

