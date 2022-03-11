Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.7% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $224.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.23 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.