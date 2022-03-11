Piper Sandler Boosts Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Price Target to $35.00

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $39,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $187,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,204 shares of company stock worth $2,454,097. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 255,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 72,625 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 109,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 60,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.