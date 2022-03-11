Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $9.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.04. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $37.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $34.84 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 3.87. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average of $69.46.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

