Piper Sandler Comments on EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.04.

EOG opened at $119.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $122.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

