Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.60.

PIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,482,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,199,000 after purchasing an additional 79,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 483,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 455,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 375,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.43. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.37.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

