Piper Sandler Cuts Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $26.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ SHLS traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 73,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,665. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

