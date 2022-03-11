Piper Sandler Downgrades Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to Underweight

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.96.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $74.88 on Friday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average of $88.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after acquiring an additional 33,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,706 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

