Piper Sandler Lowers Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Price Target to $15.00

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 463.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

ALGS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,967. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a market cap of $113.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.56.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 358,741 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

