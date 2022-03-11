Piper Sandler Weighs in on US Foods Holding Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for US Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68.

USFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $34.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. US Foods has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in US Foods by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in US Foods by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,618,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,439,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,112,000 after acquiring an additional 154,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in US Foods by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,267 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

