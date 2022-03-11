Piper Sandler Weighs in on Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Veritex in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Veritex alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $40.17 on Friday. Veritex has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,815 shares of company stock valued at $563,080. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.