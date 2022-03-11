Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Up 188.8% in February

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, an increase of 188.8% from the February 13th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

BKBEF opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. Pipestone Energy has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKBEF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

