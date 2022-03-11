Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Down 76.2% in February

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the February 13th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PZRIF remained flat at $$10.67 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 963. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded on April 4, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.