PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.81 and last traded at $59.81. Approximately 7,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 199,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.60.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,795,000 after acquiring an additional 46,757 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PJT Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

