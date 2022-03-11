PKG Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, PKG Token has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One PKG Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $82,821.64 and $1,752.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00047229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.21 or 0.06605423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,782.28 or 0.99981440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00042003 BTC.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

Buying and Selling PKG Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

