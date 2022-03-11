Playgroundz Trading Up 2% This Week (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $138,587.13 and approximately $7.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00045444 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.57 or 0.06620184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,546.02 or 0.99221326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00042053 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

