Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,388.92

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,388.92 ($18.20) and traded as low as GBX 1,356.50 ($17.77). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,374.50 ($18.01), with a volume of 227,918 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLUS shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($21.82) price target on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,444.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,388.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.59. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

About Plus500 (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

