PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.
Shares of PLXP stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. 17,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,694. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $111.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 4.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of PLx Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.65.
About PLx Pharma (Get Rating)
PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLx Pharma (PLXP)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.