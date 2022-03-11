PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Shares of PLXP stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. 17,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,694. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $111.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 4.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of PLx Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,149,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PLx Pharma by 156.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 129,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PLx Pharma by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 122,296 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PLx Pharma by 564.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 58,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

