POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 35.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNT opened at $5.79 on Friday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47.

About POINT Biopharma Global (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

