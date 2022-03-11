Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Get Points International alerts:

Shares of PCOM opened at $17.32 on Friday. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $258.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.22 and a beta of 1.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International comprises about 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Points International (Get Rating)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.