Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.100-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.29 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PII. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.93.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $110.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.67. Polaris has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Polaris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.