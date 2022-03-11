Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.100-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.29 billion.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PII. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.93.
Shares of NYSE PII opened at $110.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.67. Polaris has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.53%.
In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Polaris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.
