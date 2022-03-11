Polkadex (PDEX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $861,033.00

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $4.38 or 0.00011300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a market cap of $26.18 million and approximately $861,033.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkadex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00045395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.48 or 0.06593641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,781.13 or 1.00102268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00041896 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 5,980,965 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.