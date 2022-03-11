Polkamon Market Capitalization Hits $6.40 Million (PMON)

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, Polkamon has traded flat against the dollar. Polkamon has a total market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamon coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00046663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.28 or 0.06566361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,112.11 or 0.99765336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041753 BTC.

Polkamon Profile

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Buying and Selling Polkamon

