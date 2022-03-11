Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$51.50 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, cut shares of Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

PBKOF traded down $7.11 on Friday, hitting $18.81. 1,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

