Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PBKOF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$51.50 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday. lowered shares of Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

OTCMKTS:PBKOF traded down $7.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 657. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.