Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$51.50 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. downgraded Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of PBL stock traded up C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 105,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,514. The company has a market cap of C$654.91 million and a P/E ratio of 24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of C$22.66 and a 12-month high of C$67.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.07.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

