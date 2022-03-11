Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) PT Lowered to C$47.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$51.50 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 93.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, lowered shares of Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of PBL traded up C$0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 105,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,514. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.07. The firm has a market cap of C$654.91 million and a P/E ratio of 24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of C$22.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.00.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

