Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portillos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ PTLO traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,715. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29. Portillos has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Portillos will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $65,612,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $3,534,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $4,730,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

