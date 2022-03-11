Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Rating) were up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 71,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 250,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$11.90 million and a PE ratio of -3.55.
About Portofino Resources (CVE:POR)
