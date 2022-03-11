Post (NYSE:POST) Shares Gap Down to $100.27

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $100.27, but opened at $69.89. Post shares last traded at $67.38, with a volume of 6,433 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.04.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Post by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Post by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,834,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Post by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 529,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,349,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Post (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

