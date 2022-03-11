Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Short Interest Down 71.4% in February

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Potomac Bancshares stock remained flat at $$18.40 on Friday. Potomac Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.73%.

About Potomac Bancshares

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

