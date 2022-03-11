Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Update

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HGKGY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389. Power Assets has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.

Power Assets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

