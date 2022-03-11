Preferred Apartment Communities Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 32,084 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,913% compared to the average volume of 1,065 call options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APTS shares. Jonestrading downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE APTS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,346. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is -26.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,917,000 after buying an additional 105,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 34,831 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 128,249 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

