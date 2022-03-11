Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRBZF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PRBZF stock remained flat at $$82.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.96. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of $82.33 and a 12-month high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

