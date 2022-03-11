Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Cut to C$140.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

PRBZF remained flat at $$82.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average is $100.96. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

