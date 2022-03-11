Primecoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $504.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $504.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,905,929 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

