Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Primerica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,919,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Primerica by 24.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 73,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Primerica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,936,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 12.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 1.2% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.13.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $126.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.25. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

