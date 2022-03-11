Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock Position Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Primerica worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,901,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,559 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 628,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 328,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.13.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $126.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.25. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $121.22 and a one year high of $179.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

