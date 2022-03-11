PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,891.00

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001135 BTC on major exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $1,891.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.17 or 0.06585715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,845.12 or 1.00080398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00041798 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars.

