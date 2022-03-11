Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Up to $23.81

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.81, but opened at $25.33. Procept BioRobotics shares last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 46 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on PRCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procept BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,214,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,859,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procept BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

