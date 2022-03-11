Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,728 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 288,090 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,872. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.96 and its 200-day moving average is $179.47. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $150.13 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.