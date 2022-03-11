Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Chevron by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 92,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Chevron by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,414,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,678,486. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $332.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

