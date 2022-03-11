Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after purchasing an additional 119,077 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.40. 65,360,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,664,719. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $307.39 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $356.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

