Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.4% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 33,712,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,907,895. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.